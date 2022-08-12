Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Earns Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.