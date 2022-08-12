FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedNat stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat Holding ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of FedNat as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

