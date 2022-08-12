Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Fathom in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Fathom has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Insider Activity at Fathom

Institutional Trading of Fathom

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

