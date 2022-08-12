Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $3,232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 24,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,967. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

