Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $623,069.69

Falconswap (FSW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $623,069.69 and approximately $1,649.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066321 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com.

Falconswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

