F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Strs Ohio lifted its position in F5 by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of F5 by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Up 0.4 %

F5 stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

