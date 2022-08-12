Ezra S. Field Acquires 13,000 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Ezra S. Field bought 13,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reservoir Media Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reservoir Media by 73.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

