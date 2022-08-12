Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.41

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.41 and traded as high as C$7.58. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 148,447 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83. The stock has a market cap of C$675.74 million and a P/E ratio of 125.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41.
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
