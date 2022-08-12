Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.41

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.41 and traded as high as C$7.58. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 148,447 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83. The stock has a market cap of C$675.74 million and a P/E ratio of 125.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$305.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.