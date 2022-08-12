Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $216.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.88.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.