Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.00.

Excelerate Energy stock traded up 1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 544,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of 22.84. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 18.31 and a one year high of 30.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,822,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,155,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

