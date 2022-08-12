Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Trading Down 2.5 %

EVK stock opened at €20.67 ($21.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.61 and a 200-day moving average of €24.52. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

