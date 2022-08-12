Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.27% of Evolution Petroleum worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EPM. Roth Capital cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -363.60%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

