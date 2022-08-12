Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 401,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

