Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 165,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ES stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. 16,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

