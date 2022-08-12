Evercore ISI Trims Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price to $73.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

