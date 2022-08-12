Evercore ISI Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $91.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

