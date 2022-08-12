Evercore ISI Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $2,400.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,557.20.

BKNG stock opened at $2,063.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,916.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,135.90.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

