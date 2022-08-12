EVE (NYSE:EVEX) versus AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head-To-Head Survey

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.94% 5.11% 3.37% EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and EVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $445.73 million 5.22 -$4.19 million ($0.18) -518.14 EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

EVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AeroVironment and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 3 4 0 2.57 EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33

AeroVironment currently has a consensus target price of $94.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.70%. EVE has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than EVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AeroVironment beats EVE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS). The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

