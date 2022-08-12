Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 16th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
Euroseas Stock Performance
ESEA opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.17.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 110.67% and a net margin of 59.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on ESEA. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.