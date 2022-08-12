Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 16th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 110.67% and a net margin of 59.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESEA. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Stories

