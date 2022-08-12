EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $74.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00267510 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,619,201,616 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

