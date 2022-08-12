Ethereum Yield Price Hits $2.19 on Major Exchanges (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $218,715.97 and $637.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00009039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

