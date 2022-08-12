Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $266.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.60.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $270.36 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
