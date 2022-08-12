Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLZ) Trading 22.1% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 63.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.