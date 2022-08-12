Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Releases Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15, reports. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 million.
Shares of EPZM stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPZM. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.
