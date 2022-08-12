Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Releases Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15, reports. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 million.

Epizyme Price Performance

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPZM. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

About Epizyme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Epizyme by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Epizyme by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

