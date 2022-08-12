Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $18,662.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,747,280 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.