EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00005404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $174.62 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,929,255 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

