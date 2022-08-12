Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the July 15th total of 64,600 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

ENVB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,403. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENVB shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

