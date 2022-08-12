Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,188,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $292.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

