Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 30,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $790,980 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

