Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 187,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Enertopia Stock Up 12.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

