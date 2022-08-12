EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $96.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in EnerSys by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 60,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

