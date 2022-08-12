EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
EnerSys Price Performance
ENS stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $96.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in EnerSys by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 60,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.