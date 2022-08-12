Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Given New $1.90 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.50 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Down 0.7 %
Energous stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,891. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
