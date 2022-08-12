Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Given New $1.90 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.50 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 0.7 %

Energous stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,891. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

