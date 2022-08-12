Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ENR opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

