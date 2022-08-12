Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Enerflex Trading Up 14.2 %

Enerflex stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

