Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.53. 27,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,767. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

