Emercoin Price Tops $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $965,695.08 and $8,570.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000356 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,669,633 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.