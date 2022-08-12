Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Director David Saul Levin Buys 12,400 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) Director David Saul Levin acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at $821,324.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Emerald Price Performance
Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.
Institutional Trading of Emerald
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerald (EEX)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.