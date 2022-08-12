Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Director David Saul Levin Buys 12,400 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) Director David Saul Levin acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at $821,324.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

