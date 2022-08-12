Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 573,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,902,194 shares.The stock last traded at $1.13 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMBK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Embark Technology Stock Up 81.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Embark Technology by 21.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

