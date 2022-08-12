ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Up 14.7% This Week

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $43,240.00 and approximately $15,099.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.