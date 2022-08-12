Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,330 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $72.61. 104,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,267,864. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

