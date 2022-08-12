Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $615,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.