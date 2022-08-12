Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.15. 197,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,437,310. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

