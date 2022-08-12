Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

MMM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

