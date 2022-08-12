Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.25 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,177. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

