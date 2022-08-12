Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.60.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.93. 6,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

