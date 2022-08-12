Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 830 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

