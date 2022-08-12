Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 6,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.31. 1,359,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,908,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $450.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

