Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,788 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

