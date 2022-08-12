Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

