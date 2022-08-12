Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 872 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,584. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

